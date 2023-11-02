City of Bowling Green working on five-year housing plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Community Development Department just received a new grant and they are ready to put it to good use.

They have the money, now they need a plan and that is what Thursday was all about.

Community members and partners came together today in Bowling Green to discuss housing concerns and learn how they can partner with the city on fair housing efforts.

“Education and outreach is going to be a big part of it making sure everyone knows what their rights are and where to go if they have questions,” Community Development Administrator, Martha Woelke, said.

Questions like “Can a history of evictions be taken off someone’s record after a period of time?” or “Where can I start if I have a problem now?” were raised at the meeting. Representatives from the Wood County Housing and Homeless Coalition and The Cocoon were in attendance.

“The word that kept coming up today was creative. How do we get creative around how to identify what the needs are for our community for affordable housing and how do we collectively create some solutions for that?” Kathy Mull, Chair of Wood County Housing and Homeless Coalition said.

The City wants to take feedback from Thursday and analyze it to create a five-year housing plan to fight housing discrimination and affordable housing.

“Matt [Snow] is going to serve on the housing coalition for Wood County which gets us a seat the table it helps to make sure that what we’re doing ties up with what they’re doing to try to circle back on that whole affordability piece,” Woelke said.

If you have any housing issues you can contact the city via email.

