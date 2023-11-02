Cocoon’s ‘Holiday Assistance Program’ aims to support local survivors and their families

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cocoon’s Holiday Assistance Program exists so domestic violence survivors and their families can enjoy the holiday season. They are asking for your help.

The Cocoon is Wood County’s only domestic and sexual violence center, and emergency shelter, working with survivors of interpersonal violence.

“To assist them on their journey to find healing safety and justice, wherever they are in that spectrum,” Justina Fuqua-Black, with the shelter said. “So, if someone had their violence inflicted last night or ten years ago, we’re able to support them and help them along the way.”

Last year alone the shelter supported around 800 individuals.

“Kids are definitely present, it is definitely a way for them to continue to find safety here, with their parent or guardian,” Fuqua-Black said.

With the children at the shelter, the Cocoon’s Holiday Assistance Program was formed to ensure that survivors and their families can experience some joy of the holidays during a season that can be incredibly challenging.

“We are able to work with our advocates to collect wish list items from survivors and their families, that they would like this holiday season,” Fuqua-Black said.

The shelter will partner with donors and sponsors in the community so children and families in the shelter can have gifts during the holiday season.

“For survivors that are here in our shelter, it’s very different than being at home,” Fuqua-Black said. “We have communal living, there are oftentimes multiple families here at once and definitely doesn’t always feel like home, but we really try to do our best to create that atmosphere for them to you know really feel the holiday joy and to feel safe here during that challenging, you know, time of their life and just the season.”

If you would like to donate to the holiday assistance program, click this link.

