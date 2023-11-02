13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Dine in the 419: Mama’s kitchen

Mama’s Kitchen is on Tremainsville.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Onion rings the size of donuts? Batter up at Mama’s Kitchen!

Located at 2556 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613, Mama’s Kitchen is a family-run restaurant serving family fare in portions that will definitely keep your family fed.

Food is prepared at a rapid pace here because it’s all made-to-order. So, watch as we catch the action in the kitchen, then head to the front of the house to sample a Smothered Country Wrap, Rise & Shine Burger, Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Onion Rings, and Mama Beans!

Open seven days a week from 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Mama’s Kitchen will knock your socks off, but make sure you wipe your feet (Like Mama would say)! Elbows off the table and tuck in for this Dine in the 419.

Check out Mama’s Kitchen online here: https://mamaskitchen.online/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
BG blender explosion
BG man indicted after causing explosion while mixing chemicals in blender
Cedar Point
Cedar Fair and Six Flags announce merger
Election day is just under a week away.
Parental consent laws and Issue 1