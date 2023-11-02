Dine in the 419: Mama’s kitchen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Onion rings the size of donuts? Batter up at Mama’s Kitchen!

Located at 2556 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613, Mama’s Kitchen is a family-run restaurant serving family fare in portions that will definitely keep your family fed.

Food is prepared at a rapid pace here because it’s all made-to-order. So, watch as we catch the action in the kitchen, then head to the front of the house to sample a Smothered Country Wrap, Rise & Shine Burger, Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Onion Rings, and Mama Beans!

Open seven days a week from 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Mama’s Kitchen will knock your socks off, but make sure you wipe your feet (Like Mama would say)! Elbows off the table and tuck in for this Dine in the 419.

Check out Mama’s Kitchen online here: https://mamaskitchen.online/

