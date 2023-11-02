Dog killed in Wednesday night house fire on Ogden Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One dog was killed in a house fire Wednesday night on Ogden Avenue in Toledo. The fire started sometime around 10 p.m.

According to an official with the fire department, two other dogs were rescued from the fire and taken to MedVet.

The fire caused heavy damage to the first floor with a lot of smoke and water damage according to an official on the scene. Officials said there were no people in the home.

Officials believe the fire was accidental.

Two dogs were saved from the fire on Ogden. (WTVG)

