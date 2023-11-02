Luckey residents crowd latest council meeting with ongoing concerns of public water

LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - Public water is still a hot topic in Wood County, specifically the village of Luckey. That is where residents packed yet another council meeting Wednesday night to express their concerns with village leaders.

Public water was not on the agenda, but that is what is on many peoples’ minds, at least since the topic was brought up several months ago.

Luckey Mayor Cory Panning stuck to his original statement that it is, “the village’s “duty” to create a public water source for their citizens.”

The plan right now is for the village to gain access to water in a private quarry, and then sell it to their residents. That is if eminent domain proceedings Luckey leaders dropped on current landowners go through the courts.

Some residents say they just do not want to fix what is not broken.

Others worried about the quarry being next to an old beryllium plant.

“Have you talked to your council members; do you know their opinion on water? If you did, you would know that they are supporting you, they are trying to get options so I’m not paying debt retirement number two for sewer,” said a Luckey resident.

“We have wells, that are working, that are free. We are not going to drink water that comes from that quarry,” said another Luckey resident.

Council was not able to answer any questions during Wednesday night’s public comment. Mayor Cory Panning also told us through email, the pending litigation prevents them from discussing project details.

He expects the legal side of things to wrap up in December or January.

