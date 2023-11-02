MLK Junior Academy raising money to send 5th and 6th graders to D.C.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Martin Luther King Junior Academy for Boys is raising money to send 5th and 6th graders to Washington, D.C.

The students have their eyes set on the trip to D.C. to learn more about black history.

“What an amazing opportunity for me to learn different things,” said 11-year-old Jeremiah Atkins.

In 2021 the 5th and 6th graders went to the U.S. Capitol and the African American Museum.

“Some of them were shocked,” said Sheila Cook, a school administrator. “Some of them cried and it enlightened them to learn about their history.”

“It was really special to see them receive their graduation certificates at the MLK monument,” said UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty. “They got a big round of applause from all the other spectators around there.”

The history lesson helped them understand why their school’s name is so important.

“That journey of learning it never stops, and that’s what we’re trying to instill in our boys,” said Principal Willie Ward.

The trip costs $18,000 to $20,000 and the kids hope you can donate.

“This is our opportunity to wrap our arms around these kids and give them an experience that will stay with them for a lifetime,” said Totty.

The students would leave for their trip in May. If you’d like to help out and donate, click here.

