Moment of Science: Skulls

Humankind has long held a fascination with its own mortality. We’re steering clear of that sensitive subject, but a popular symbol of that mortality tends to emerge at this time of year: the human skull.

* From Halloween, to Dia de Los Muertos, even the Jolly Roger pirate flag of old, skulls go beyond mere seasonal imagery. The human skull is made of eight facial and 14 cranial bones, for 22 in all fused together -- although some schools of thought add features like the three bones in your inner ear to the mix. Your skull also has a bunch of holes in it, called “foramina,” to allow blood vessels and nerves into your face, and “sutures,” marking where those 22 bones joined together. Newborn babies have “fontanelles” at the top of their skulls, which counts as a large suture, and eventually closes up around age 2.

* There’s only one bone in your skull that moves, or at least is supposed to. Your “mandible” is the longest and strongest of the 22 and combines with muscles to let you bite and chew and make words with your mouth parts, plus it holds the bottom row of your teeth. (By the way, despite being generally hard, white and made of calcium and blood vessels, teeth are not bones. That would make the earlier debate even more complicated.)

* The ol’ coconut is actually harder than a coconut. The Mohs hardness scale has our noggins at a five, and coconuts at a three and a half, the higher score wins. Your skull can handle a lot of outside pressure, though estimates vary wildly. As much of a macho man as you may fancy yourself, you cannot crush another man’s skull with your bare hands, no matter what Game of Thrones may tell you. A University of Edinburgh study suggests as little as 16 pounds of force can cause a small fracture, but Tokyo University says a full-on crush would take 1400 pounds.

