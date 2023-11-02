13abc Marketplace
Monroe County man arrested for armed robbery and assault in a library

By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Monroe, MI (WTVG) - A Monroe County man was arrested Thursday after an alleged armed robbery and assault of library employees, according to Monroe County Sherriff’s Office.

The 21-year-old suspect from Frenchtown Township was reported to have gone into the library wearing a mask and demanding money from the employees. Police did not identify the suspect.

Authorities say that he began to physically assault the employees before one of the workers was able to remove the man’s mask, leading him to flee the scene. According to officials, authorities found the suspect walking and arrested him under armed robbery and assault charges.

MCSO asks that anyone with further information contact the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 724-240-7530.

