Nationwide shortage of baby formula Nutramigen leads to struggles for families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Health Department says we are currently experiencing a nationwide shortage of one specific kind of formula, Nutramigen.

The popular formula is used for infants who have dairy sensitivities and one local mother said she’s been struggling to find a can size that is WIC-approved.

“It’s just been insane,” said Leahann Pihl, a mother of a 10-week-old. “I mean, being able to find what you need for your child is stressful enough, especially when there’s a shortage.”

The struggle isn’t from a lack of trying, Pihl says she has looked just about everywhere within driving distance of her home.

“I’ve driven over 400 miles just this week alone just to be able to get what I needed for him,” said Pihl.

Feeling desperate, Pihl turned to Facebook hoping there would be some up for sale. However, with these families scrambling to find formula to feed their babies, Pihl says some people are using it as an opportunity to take advantage of their difficult situation.

“When she sent me her Venmo link, her name didn’t match her Facebook profile. After I did some investigation, I had to noticed that her Facebook was fake,” said Pihl. “There were multiple people that she scammed out of money saying that she would send them the formula if she sent them the money and she was just never sending it.”

During COVID, WIC users were allowed to buy a formula container of any size due to the serious shortage we faced in 2022. But, in March of this year, that temporary amendment was lifted and now, WIC only cover certain, pre-determined sizes of formula.

“It’s hard to find what they’re willing to switch it to in stores because they’re willing to switch it to the ready-to-feed bottles, but now those are selling out so quick,” said Pihl. “We need to feed our babies and if we can’t find what we need that’s a huge problem.”

