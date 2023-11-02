Norwalk City School District treats buildings for bed bugs, cockroaches

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Norwalk City School District confirmed the presence of bed bugs and cockroaches in several of the district’s buildings on Nov. 1.

NCSD acknowledged the presence of bed bugs within these schools:

Main Street Intermediate School

Maplehurst Elementary School

Norwalk Middle School

Norwalk High School

Pleasant Elementary School

The district stated it has taken all steps recommended by Huron County Public Health to prevent the spread of bed bugs.

This including spreading diatomaceous earth, a non-toxic powder that kills bed bugs, in the school buildings, according to NCSD.

“Though effective, it does take time to resolve the issue,” NCSD stated.

NCSD said the HCPH Registered Environmental Health Specialists have conducted inspections at these schools due to concerns of cockroaches present in the schools’ cafeterias and kitchens:

Maplehurst Elementary School

Norwalk Middle School

Pleasant Elementary School

The health specialists did not see any signs of a cockroach infestation during their inspections of the cafeterias and kitchens, NCSD confirmed,.

“However, school personnel have indicated isolated incidents of cockroaches seen on students’ personal items,” the district stated.

The district hired professional pest control company, Taylor Pest Control, to address the concerns, according to NCSD.

NCSD said Taylor Pest Control treated the following schools for bed bugs last week, and cockroaches this week:

Main Street Intermediate School

Maplehurst Elementary School

Norwalk Middle School

Pleasant Elementary School

Norwalk High School was just treated for bed bugs this week, the district said.

NCSD stated students suspected of carrying bed bugs will be discretely removed from the classroom and brought to a school nurse (or other qualified individual) for an inspection of the student’s clothing and belongings, including:

backpacks

books

hats

jackets

school supplies

shoes

School administration will discretely notify the parent or guardian of a student found to have bed bugs with the following instructions, NCSD listed:

“Instruct the parent or guardian to send the student to school with a sealable plastic bag containing a clean, freshly laundered change of clothes. The clothes should be washed at the hottest recommended setting and tumble dried on high heat for at least 30 minutes before being placed in the bag.

Request that the parent or guardian send only essential items to school with the student. These items should be inspected upon arrival at school. The school may offer to keep non-essential items overnight to help ensure the items are bed bug free.

Suggest keeping school items sealed in a plastic bag at home and limit items going back and forth from home to school until the infestation is under control.”

NCSD also listed the following steps will be taken for students found to have bed bugs:

“The Administration will also send to the parents or guardians of all students in the classroom of the student identified as carrying bed bugs a notification letter and a bed bug “Fact Sheet,” which will provide steps parents or guardians should take to address a bed bug infestation in their place of residence.”

To help minimize the potential transfer of bed bugs or their eggs from one student’s belongings to another, students identified as carrying bed bugs will have their personal belongings (coat, backpack, lunch bag, etc.) separated from those of their classmates or placed in individual plastic containers labeled with the students’ names.

A school nurse will be assigned to recheck students previously identified as carrying bed bugs on the morning the students return to school. If bed bugs are found, the Administration will contact the student’s parents or guardians, as well as the County Board of Health, or any other appropriate public agency, as deemed necessary by the school principal.

Because bed bugs are not known to transmit disease, students identified as potentially carrying bed bugs will not be excluded from school. However, all reasonable steps to safely remove bed bugs from such students and prevent the spread of future infestations may be taken. The Administration will discretely follow the guidelines provided in this policy with the affected student’s dignity in mind.”

HCPH and NCSD urge families to check their students and belongings for any signs of bed bugs.

NCSD listed these steps recommended by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to protect your home from bed bugs:

Use a dryer on high heat to kill any bed bugs potentially brought home on clothing, backpacks, etc.

Minimize clutter in the home to reduce hiding places for bed bugs

Frequently vacuum frequently to reduce any bed bugs that may have successfully hitchhiked onto items

Remain vigilant when using shared laundry facilities Use plastic bags to transport items to be washed (if you have an active infestation, use a new bag for the journey home) Move items directly from the dryer into a bag fold at home



Click here for the bed bug guide from the Huron County Public Health.

Click here for the bed bug fact sheet from The Ohio State University.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.