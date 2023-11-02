November 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A partly cloudy sky will fade to a mostly cloudy sky as the day progresses. Highs are expected to be around 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high around 55 degrees. There is a slim chance for some evening drizzle or a sprinkle. Actual rain accumulations are unlikely. The weekend will generally be cloudy with a low in the middle 40s and a high in the middle to upper 50s. Monday is looking warmer with highs reaching the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Light rain is possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Election Day Tuesday will bring highs in the low to middle 50s. There is a little better chance for some light rain on Wednesday with a high in the upper 40s.

