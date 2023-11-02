13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

November 2nd Weather Forecast

Cloudy & Calm Weather Pattern
Cloudy & Calm Weather Pattern
Cloudy & Calm Weather Pattern(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A partly cloudy sky will fade to a mostly cloudy sky as the day progresses. Highs are expected to be around 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high around 55 degrees. There is a slim chance for some evening drizzle or a sprinkle. Actual rain accumulations are unlikely. The weekend will generally be cloudy with a low in the middle 40s and a high in the middle to upper 50s. Monday is looking warmer with highs reaching the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Light rain is possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Election Day Tuesday will bring highs in the low to middle 50s. There is a little better chance for some light rain on Wednesday with a high in the upper 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio

Latest News

11/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/1: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
11/1: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast