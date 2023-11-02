One of eight charged in furniture theft scheme found guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of several people charged in connection to a local furniture theft scheme was convicted for their role on Thursday.

Court records show Angelino Carter entered a No Contest plea to a theft charge on Nov. 2. Judge Stacy Cook sentenced Carter to 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for one day up to and including his sentencing date with granted credit for all additional days spent in custody. His incarceration potion of his sentence was suspended, with three years of probation imposed.

Carter is one of eight people charged in connection to a string of theft from American Freight Furniture near Airport Highway and Reynolds Road that resulted in around a half million dollars in losses for the company.

The store told police about a “discrepancy involving the listed inventory” in August of 2022. A police report says the company looked at surveillance video and found Carter was listed as a “regular customer.” Carter would walk around the store, take pictures of merchandise and then post those pictures on Facebook marketplace, according to the report. Carter would then post the items for half the store’s normal asking price.

Other suspects, now indicted, were seen on camera loading merchandise into a vehicle without purchasing them.

Kevin Kinyon is facing the most serious charge of aggravated theft. A municipal court affidavit accused Kinyon of knowingly sending out or had picked up 300-thousand dollars worth of furniture.

Carlitos Cole, Damarrio Robinson, Fabian Hamilton, Dannie Moore and Kijuan Carter were all indicted on a theft charge. Byron Carter was indicted for grand theft.

