Passport processing times are back down after long delays during pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Passport processing times are back down after applicants saw longer wait times this summer, with some applications taking up to 13 weeks to process.

Between October 2022 and September 2023, the U.S. State Department said it issued more than 24 million passport books and cards, the most in U.S. history.

On Oct. 2, the U.S. Department of State announced it was processing routine applications in 8-11 weeks and expedited applications in 5-7 weeks. It noted that this does not include mailing times, which could add two weeks to send and two weeks to receive a passport.

Larry Loutzenhiser, the director of human resources, personnel and public information for Lucas County Clerk of Courts, said that high demand, coupled with staffing issues from the pandemic created the longer processing times.

“Prior to the pandemic, people were able to come into one of our auto title offices, make an application for a passport and they would have their passport back in the mail in about five to six weeks,” Loutzenhiser said.

The U.S. Department of State said in its update that employees are working in overtime, and they are focused on recruiting and hiring.

Loutzenhiser said that people getting sick led to staffing shortages, but that offices are back to full staffing and new centers are opening up, ready to meet the demand.

“They’ve got more manpower in which to process these,” he said. “So as you’re able to process these quicker, either with new office or with additional manpower, that’s going to reduce those times. And I suspect that we’re going to see those times come down again as we get further into it because they’re catching up.”

Processing times are down, but mailing time is not accounted for in the estimate. Applicants should factor in up to two weeks to send the passport and two weeks to receive it.

“Keep in mind that those processing times, they are approximate,” Loutzenhiser said. “You might find your passport coming quicker than 8-11 weeks or it might be a little bit later.”

Even with times going down, Loutzenhiser said right now is a busy time for passport application offices.

“September through, say January, maybe early February, people are looking for cruises, people are looking to travel over the holidays, they’re getting themselves situated for spring break, things of that sort,” he said. “So those are your peak times for processing and we see that.”

In Lucas County, you can visit one of three Auto Title Branch offices for processing.

Toledo – 1600 Madison Ave.

Sylvania – 4900 McCord Road

Oregon – 3034 Navarre Ave.

The Maumee office is closed due to fire damage, but Loutzenhiser said he expects it to open in the spring.

Those applying for passports can go online or to specific post offices to fill out an application. However, Loutzenhiser says that when you go to one of the Auto Title offices for processing, staff members will ensure you leave with the confidence your passport is complete, accurate and will be accepted.

If you bring your birth certificate and either a state ID or driver’s license, the office will help you fill out your application, take your photo and mail everything off to be processed.

Loutzenhiser said that staff members are certified every year to keep up to date with new laws and procedures.

Walk-in appointments are accepted at the Lucas County Auto Title offices and the application takes about 15 minutes to complete.

