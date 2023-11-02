13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Target serves up $25 Thanksgiving meal

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.
Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $25.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some retailers are giving shoppers a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Target is one of these stores. It’s offering a full feast for $25.

The meal serves four people and includes a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and gravy.

Customers can find the deal on Target’s website.

Walmart is also offering lower prices on holiday staples.

The retailer has two meals, one you can cook from scratch and a ready-to-bake option, that are cheaper than they were last year.

Aldi is also lowering the price of over 70 items by up to 50%. Seasonal items and kitchen staples are included in the price reduction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
11/2: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
On Nov. 8, the Target stores in Rossford and Holland will open one hour early to provide a...
Bittersweet Farms, Target to offer sensory friendly holiday shopping