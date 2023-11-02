13abc Marketplace
TFRD crews battle fire at industrial building

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews battle a fire at 5201 Enterprise, listed online as Crown Cork &...
Toledo Fire & Rescue crews battle a fire at 5201 Enterprise, listed online as Crown Cork & Seal, on Nov. 2, 2023(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at an industrial building in Toledo Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Crown Cork & Seal on Nov. 2 in the 5200 block of Enterprise Blvd. 13 Action News crews at the scene saw smoke coming from the building and firefighters hosing it down from the roof.

According to TFRD officials at the scene, no one was hurt. Chief Kaminski told 13 Action News workers called in the fire around noon when they noticed smoke. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the center and roof of the building. TFRD upgraded the call to a 2 alarm fire to get more crews to respond.

Firefighters are peeling back layers of the roof to get to the main portion of it, but said around 1:00 p.m. the fire is contained and not spreading. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked it.

