13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo Police searching for missing teenager

Toledo Police are searching for Friend.
Toledo Police are searching for Friend.(Toledo Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Amelio Friend, 14, was last seen in the area of South and Detroit. He is possibly riding a red bike, wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

There are concerns for the safety of the teen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

11/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/1/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Some residents are claiming the city of Toledo is neglecting Cuba Saturn Park, saying limbs of...
Neighborhood Nuisance: City park causing problems
One dog was killed and two others were taken to MedVet after a house fire on Ogden Ave....
Dog killed in Wednesday night house fire on Ogden Ave.
New state data shows September was the third-largest month for sports gambling in Ohio since...
Ohio tops $5 billion in sports bets