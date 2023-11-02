Toledo Police searching for missing teenager

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Amelio Friend, 14, was last seen in the area of South and Detroit. He is possibly riding a red bike, wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

There are concerns for the safety of the teen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

