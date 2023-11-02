13abc Marketplace
Toledo woman sentenced to probation in connection to her daughter’s death

Shelli Gantka
Shelli Gantka(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was convicted and sentenced in connection to her daughter’s death, court filings show.

According to court records, Shelly Gantka entered a guilty Alford plea on Oct. 30 to an Involuntary Manslaughter charge in relation to the death of her daughter, 18-year-old Baili Cowell. Police said Cowell was “functionally-impaired.”

Judge Lori Olender sentenced Gantka to five years of probation.

Police said officers found Cowell dead at a home in the 3500 block of Chase Street in August of 2022. Toledo Police said an autopsy ruled Cowell’s death a homicide due to Chronic Neglect.

