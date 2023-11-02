TPD now accepting text, photo and video tips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has announced there are now multiple options people can choose from when sending in tips.

TPD says they are now accepting text, photo and video tips.

To send in a tip, you can text 419-900-8477 or click here. TPD says this number is a text-only number and is to be used for tips only. You should not use the text number to report a crime that is in progress. For emergencies, call 911.

