TPD: Person killed in Craig Bridge crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least one person was killed in a traffic crash in Toledo on Thursday, police said.

According to Toledo Police officials, at least one person died after a two-car crash on the Craig Bridge Thursday morning. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Additional details are unknown at this time. 13 Action News has crews heading to the scene. This is a breaking news story; check back for updates as we learn more.

