UAW leadership to give details of tentative deal with Stellantis Thursday night

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills,...
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, Jan. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers leadership plans to detail the highlights of the union’s tentative agreement with Jeep-maker Stellantis Thursday night.

UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer plan to go live on Facebook at 7:00 p.m. Thursday to address members and lay out some of the details of the tentative deal, the union said.

The union said the contract highlights and full language will be available online Thursday night at the link here.

It comes after local union leaders from across the country at Stellantis met in Detroit Thursday to hear the details of the deal.

General Motors local leaders will meet on Friday, with another contract explanation likely on Friday evening. Dates for voting at GM or Stellantis were not yet clear.

