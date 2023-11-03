13abc Marketplace
11/3: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Windy this afternoon... showers early Saturday... perfect Sunday!
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Increasing clouds this afternoon with winds gusting to 35 mph and highs around 60. A few light showers are possible tonight with diminishing winds and low in the mid-40s. A few showers may linger Saturday morning, then the afternoon will be sunnier with highs in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 60. Monday will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s, but it’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. A few showers are possible from the afternoon into Monday night. Rain should clear the area before the polls open on Tuesday. Election Day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 60. Rain is likely Wednesday into Thursday, and it’ll be cooler with highs near 50 both days.

