3 lanes of traffic blocked at I-75N beyond Detroit Ave for a crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The left three lanes of traffic are blocked on I-75 northbound beyond US-24/Detroit Avenue around 4:30pm Friday after a crash, according to OHGO.

Traffic cameras appeared to show the crash involved a semi and a sedan. The cameras also showed a significant traffic backup.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt.

