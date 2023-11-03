3 lanes of traffic blocked at I-75N beyond Detroit Ave for a crash
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The left three lanes of traffic are blocked on I-75 northbound beyond US-24/Detroit Avenue around 4:30pm Friday after a crash, according to OHGO.
Traffic cameras appeared to show the crash involved a semi and a sedan. The cameras also showed a significant traffic backup.
It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt.
