3 lanes of traffic blocked at I-75N beyond Detroit Ave for a crash

I-75N crash at Detroit Ave. on Nov. 3, 2023
I-75N crash at Detroit Ave. on Nov. 3, 2023
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The left three lanes of traffic are blocked on I-75 northbound beyond US-24/Detroit Avenue around 4:30pm Friday after a crash, according to OHGO.

Traffic cameras appeared to show the crash involved a semi and a sedan. The cameras also showed a significant traffic backup.

It’s unclear at this time whether anyone was hurt.

