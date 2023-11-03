13abc Marketplace
Child hit by ATV in Toledo after getting off school bus Thursday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old was hit by an ATV driven by a 14-year-old Thursday afternoon after getting off of a school bus.

According to a report from the Toledo Police Department, a five-year-old had just gotten off of a bus on Birchwood when they were hit by an ATV. Police say the ATV was headed north on Birchwood approaching Heatherdowns when the driver failed to control it and hit the child.

The driver of the ATV then left the scene going eastbound on Heatherdowns. He was later arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

The five-year-old was taken to Toledo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

