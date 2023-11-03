Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Nov. 3, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs in Ohio and the district final round in Michigan.

Four Northern Lakes Leagues teams are still alive entering week 2 of the postseason. Anthony Wayne hosts Avon Lake in the Game of the Week.

Host Justin Feldkamp will have that featured along with the games listed below. He’ll also have the cheerleaders of the week, the trifecta, and the latest Top 13 Power Poll.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Avon Lake at Anthony Wayne

Olmsted Falls at Southview

Defiance at Central Catholic

Perrysburg at Olentangy Berlin

Ottawa Hills at Colonel Crawford

Napoleon at Cleveland Glenville

Huron at Liberty Center

Eastwood at Edison

St. Mary’s Memorial at Perkins

Ontario at Tiffin Columbian

Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon

Edon at McComb

Arlington at Patrick Henry

Coldwater at Archbold

Hudson at Whiteford

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.