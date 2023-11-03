13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Nov. 3, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs in Ohio and the district final round in Michigan.

Four Northern Lakes Leagues teams are still alive entering week 2 of the postseason. Anthony Wayne hosts Avon Lake in the Game of the Week.

Host Justin Feldkamp will have that featured along with the games listed below. He’ll also have the cheerleaders of the week, the trifecta, and the latest Top 13 Power Poll.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

  • Avon Lake at Anthony Wayne
  • Olmsted Falls at Southview
  • Defiance at Central Catholic
  • Perrysburg at Olentangy Berlin
  • Ottawa Hills at Colonel Crawford
  • Napoleon at Cleveland Glenville
  • Huron at Liberty Center
  • Eastwood at Edison
  • St. Mary’s Memorial at Perkins
  • Ontario at Tiffin Columbian
  • Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon
  • Edon at McComb
  • Arlington at Patrick Henry
  • Coldwater at Archbold
  • Hudson at Whiteford

