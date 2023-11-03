Defiance man gets 30 year prison sentence for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Martin Lee Wilcoxon, 31, of Defiance was sentenced to thirty years imprisonment by U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp III after earlier pleading guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, coercion and enticement of a minor and receipt and distribution of child pornography. Judge Knepp also ordered Wilcoxon to pay a $45,000 restitution, a $300 special assessment and to serve 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, beginning February 2022, Defendant used the social media application, KiK to chat with an Online Covert Employee portraying the persona of a 13-year-old girl. During the chats, Wilcoxon, requested the purported 13-year-old send him naked photos and videos of herself. Wilcoxon tried to arrange various meetings with the purported 13-year-old girl to have sex with her.

On June 16, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Wilcoxon’s residence. Several electronic devices were seized from his home. A forensic examination of his devices revealed more than 11,000 images of child pornography, most of which involved prepubescent females, including toddlers. Wilcoxon was also found to be the moderator of several child pornography chat groups on KiK.

