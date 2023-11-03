FCCC receives near $15 million state grant for new electrical and welding labs

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - Four County Career Center in Archbold announced on Friday that it has received a near $15 million state grant to help expand the technical labs on campus.

The $14,749,087 grant has been allocated for the creation of cutting-edge electrical and welding labs, a project with a total budget of $17,004,363. FCCC says it is contributing $1,255,282 for contingency purposes and an additional $1 million in in-kind donations.

“We are grateful for the state’s investment in our students’ future,” said Jeffrey Slattery, superintendent of Four County Career Center. “This funding will enable us to create an environment where our students can learn and practice the skills necessary for success in their chosen career paths. It’s a testament to the state’s commitment to preparing the next generation of skilled professionals.”

FCCC says the investment aligns with its commitment of providing a high-quality education that equips all students with the tools they need to excel in their careers.

The planning and construction for the facility expansion is in the planning stages and FCCC is working closely with local contractors to ensure that the labs meet the highest standards of excellence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.