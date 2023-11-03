Lourdes University and Maritime Academy form new partnership to offer support for students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University teamed up with a local Toledo school to help offer high school students resources and support as well as helping them get into college.

The partnership between Lourdes University and Maritime Academy is designed to help students navigate challenges they may face when getting into college. The partnership ranges from offering tutoring for the high school students to offering a direct pipeline to Lourdes University for them.

“Almost 30% of our students each year are first generation college students, so we are very good at showing students what’s available not only over the next four years, but what a degree can do after graduation,” said Dr. William Bisset, president of Lourdes University.

Lourdes education majors plan on tutoring Maritime students in math, and the partnership also offers more math related opportunities for Maritime students to participate in on campus. It also allows students to get connected with scholarship and financial aid opportunities before they graduate.

“The partnership allows us to not just work with students as they are about to graduate, but work with the students and their families throughout high school to understand what is possible,” said Bisset.

Jada Jones, a high school student at Maritime hopes to attend Lourdes in the future, saying she would be the first of her siblings to go to college.

“I want to be a lawyer.... I like to argue and I usually win the arguments, so I want to be lawyer...Hopefully I’ll be able to be a judge one day,” said Jones.

Maritime teachers and staff will also be given the opportunity to take courses at Lourdes as well.

The opportunities are open to all high school students at Maritime regardless of their grade level, and are expected to begin next semester.

