13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day

McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day
McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day(McDonald's)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – McDonald’s announced that participating restaurants across Michigan will be offering a free breakfast combo meal to current and former military members on Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, during breakfast hours, participating McDonald’s restaurants will be offering a meal to all veterans and current military members with a valid military ID, the company said.

McDonald’s said veterans can enjoy one free breakfast combo meal, which includes hash browns and any size soft drink, tea, or coffee.

The company said the meals are only available via dine-in or drive-thru, adding they are not available in the McDonald’s app.

Breakfast meals are available at McDonald’s until 10:30 a.m.

Read next:
Start your shopping early at Frankenmuth’s Holiday Open House
Frankenmuth holiday
GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement
GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement
Northern Michigan man pleads guilty to charges in death of 2 women
Gavel
Disruptions during Flint City Council’s special meeting delays progress
Flint City Council must vote on $4.3 million grant or the city could lose it.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

Latest News

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say
Picture of crash on Berdan Avenue.
Driver flees scene after flipped vehicle accident Saturday morning, police say
Driver flees scene after flipped vehicle accident Saturday morning, police say
Toledo Police Academy graduation held Friday.
Toledo Police Department welcomes new graduates, but still looking for people to join force
he Toledo and Sylvania Police Departments are filling their ranks. On Friday, 29 police...
Toledo Police Academy Graduation