November 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will have a period of sunshine early today followed by clouds and winds gusting up to 30 to 35 mph. Highs are expected to reach 60. A few showers are possible tonight with a low in the middle 40s. The rest of the weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s to around 60 degrees. Monday will be warmer with highs in the middle 60s. There is a chance for some evening showers. Rain should clear the area before the polls open on Tuesday. Highs on Election Day will be in the middle 50s. Wednesday will bring a high around 50 with rain likely.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.