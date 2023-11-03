13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

November 3rd Weather Forecast

Warm & Windy Today
Warm & Windy Today
Warm & Windy Today(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will have a period of sunshine early today followed by clouds and winds gusting up to 30 to 35 mph. Highs are expected to reach 60. A few showers are possible tonight with a low in the middle 40s. The rest of the weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s to around 60 degrees. Monday will be warmer with highs in the middle 60s. There is a chance for some evening showers. Rain should clear the area before the polls open on Tuesday. Highs on Election Day will be in the middle 50s. Wednesday will bring a high around 50 with rain likely.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
Local UAW members react to union’s tentative agreement with Ford

Latest News

11/2/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/2/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/2/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/2/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
11/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast