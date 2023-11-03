Ohio voters to decide if abortion is a right that should be protected in the Constitution

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election day is quickly approaching and Ohio voters will be deciding if abortion is a right that should be protected in the Ohio Constitution.

One argument used by opponents of the proposal is that it would roll back parental rights. Supporters say that is not true.

Parental consent laws require minors to have a parent’s permission to get an abortion. You have probably seen the TV ads or heard the arguments claiming that Issue 1 would eliminate parents’ rights on this front. But it is not exactly true.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the amendment does not specifically address parental consent. But there is concern that Issue 1 could someday roll back those laws. The amendment would protect an individual’s right to an abortion.

Some legal experts argue that would extend to children and kids do not need a parent’s permission to have a constitutional right.

Supports of the amendment say the goal is not to change parental consent laws.

“When I provide abortion care, or when I provide contraceptive care, or when I see any patient that is not legal age in the state of Ohio, it requires parental consent. That will not change in voting for Issue 1,” OBGYN Dr. Kale Turner said.

In order to change Ohio’s parental consent law, the GOP legislature would have to act. Or the courts would have to intervene. This is a debate heard in Michigan last year ahead of the state’s abortion rights vote. But so far, the state’s parental consent law is still in tact.

