Project Planet: First ever all-electric switcher locomotive provides green alternative for railroads

Midwest Terminals in Toledo reconfigured a diesel locomotive from the 1950s into a 100% battery-powered locomotive. This is the first of its kind within the United States.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Midwest Terminals in Toledo reconfigured a diesel locomotive from the 1950s into a 100% battery-powered locomotive. This is the first of its kind within the United States.

The designers and builders of the recommissioned, zero-emission 1957 GP-9 locomotive say that the operations of battery-powered locomotives are all the same as its diesel counterparts, making the transitions from diesel to electric-powered locomotives seamless for its operators.

In the winter, this particular locomotive - a switcher - is often left idling overnight in order to keep its parts warm for operation. According to Midwest Terminals, this burns 4.5 gallons of gas per hour.

“It’s no different than an electric vehicle on the highway,” Robert Holtz, the Vice President of Operation for Midwest Terminals of Toledo said. “We just transformed that kind of technology to a locomotive space.”

The transportation sector emits the highest amount of greenhouse gases, with the rail industry only contributing to two percent of those emissions, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. However, any effort taken to combat global warming is integral, and Midwest Terminals of Toledo, with the help of the Ohio EPA, has recognized its role in the green initiative.

