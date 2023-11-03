“The Taj Mahal” of bat structures: Bat condo finds home near Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Mother bats, along with their young, will have a new home inside a bat condo at Aeraland Recreation Area just north of Findlay.

“The Taj Mahal of bat structures, at least in Northwest Ohio,” volunteer Brandon Burrow said.

Burrow, who built the structure, said it’s fully waterproofed, sealed, complete with a 35-year roof on the top, treated lumber, all for the safety of 6,000 plus bats that will eventually call this bat condo home in two years.

“You’re looking at a bat condo that can hold 6,000 mother bats and their young,” Burrow said.

Tucked away in the corner of Aeraland Recreation Area, on 80 acres along the northeast edge of Hancock County, it’s one of 16 parks in the Hancock Park District.

“The peek is 22 feet in the air, the bottom of it there is right about 12,” Burrow added.

Burrow built the condo with the help of a $11,000 sustainability grant from Marathon Petroleum Company.

“There’s actually holes in the side of the soffit there, that they can enter and exit through, they come in and out of the sides there, and it gives them an opportunity to kind of swoop down, and then get into this tree area, which is very specific, to help keep them from being attacked by predators,” Burrow said.

Dan Pavuk, professor, and biologist with Bowling Green State University, explained why a healthy bat population is so important to our ecosystem.

“Most bats eat insects, so 70 percent of all world species of bat feed on insects,” Pavuk said. “And many of those insects are pests, things like mosquitoes and moths, of course mosquitoes are a problem because they vector different disease organisms. Moths are often times caterpillars feeding on trees, fruit crops, vegetables, field crops, so bats do a large amount of pest control.”

Burrow explained what happens inside the condo once the bats arrive.

“In this area there are close to 400 three-quarter inch voids, and that’s where the bats go in and roost,” Burrow said. “So, every single gap you see in there we built very intentionally so the bats can climb in, sleep, stay close together, huddle warmth. And then when you look at the structure from the outside all those boards actually go all the way up into the peek.”

Burrow estimated that 400 volunteer hours went into the project.

Along with the grant from Marathon Petroleum Company, Hancock-Wood Electric donated wood and hardware. Alvada Construction lifted the bat condo onto the base which sits twelve feet high.

