Toledo leaf collection starts Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City of Toledo crews will start leaf collection on Monday, November 6 in the 43623, 43613, 43606, and 43615 zip codes.

Residents are asked to get their leaves to their curbs as soon as possible because city crews will be working 7 days a week. These areas will receive a second pass at a later date.

Other ways to determine when crews will be on your street include:

Sign up for Toledo Text Alerts which will notify residents two weeks prior, again one week prior to pick-up, and again when the collection is complete. It will also alert you to any changes in pick-up. The link to sign up is: toledo.oh.gov/alerts

A City of Toledo website map will be available for information on their specific collection week and by searching an address. To access the map please visit: toledo.oh.gov/leaf-pickup

Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020

Check the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts on Fridays.

Watch for signs to be posted on your street.

During leaf collection please:

Rake leaves as close to the pick-up date as possible

Please rake to the curb, do not place leaves in the street.

When we come to your neighborhood, we ask for all cars to be off the street in order to get the street as clean as possible. ‘No Parking’ signs will be posted 3-4 days ahead of collection dates.

