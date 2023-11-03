13abc Marketplace
Toledo woman without heat for several days says she cannot get a hold of the property owner

By Carli Petrus
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman says she has been without heat for several days now. The problem, she says she cannot get ahold of the owners of her place to get it fixed.

“I’ve sent email after email after email after email, text message, more emails.”

Living in the same duplex since 2017, Ashley Hopkins says she has never had an issue with property owners, until now.

According to Hopkins, her furnace has been broken since Monday and when she tries to get a hold of property owners with company 12B Residentals out of Reno, Nevada there is no answer.

Now she is frustrated and confused about what to do next. Sending her daughters to stay somewhere else until the problem is fixed.

“What can I do, who do I need to talk to. If I have to break a lease, I don’t want to have to pay anything, this is not on me, but I can’t continue to live like this, my kids don’t have to be subject to this, no.”

We also reached out to 12B Residentials through calls and emails, as well as someone Hopkins believes is her landlord.

We are still waiting to hear back.

