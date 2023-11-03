13abc Marketplace
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies

The indictment alleges Aaliiah Phillips set fire to two American Bulldog puppies in July 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have arrested a woman wanted for allegedly setting puppies on fire in Toledo.

Records show Toledo Police officers arrested Aaliiah (Anastasia) Phillips, 25, on Nov. 2. An indictment filed Nov. 1 shows she is facing an Animal Crushing charge, two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and a Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance charge. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a $10,000 bond.

The indictment alleges Phillips set fire to two American Bulldog puppies in July. It also alleges she distributed substances containing fentanyl.

Authorities announced in September they were looking Phillips for alleged Animal Torture. Court documents allege she threw two American Bulldog puppies into a fire she started in July of 2023. She was previously arrested on an arson charge in the case and pleaded not guilty. She was released on bond. Police told 13 Action News in September authorities were looking for her because the charge against her was upgraded to a felony.

Phillips’ pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 6.

