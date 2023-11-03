Two hospitalized after semi-truck runs stop sign, overturns after collision in Madison Twp.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Madison Twp. Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Nov. 3 around 8:18 a.m. on US Route 20A at State Route 15 in Madison Township, at the north junction.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old man from Cincinnati was driving a 2015 Volvo semi-truck eastbound on US Route 20A when he failed to stop for a stop sign at SR 15. As he entered the intersection, the semi-truck was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet 4500 that was being driven by a 56-year-old man from Archbold headed northbound on SR 15.

According to OSHP, following the collision, the semi-truck entered County Road O, went off the left side of the road, crashed into an electrical pole and overturned. The 42-year-old was trapped inside the overturned semi-truck and had to be extricated.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.

