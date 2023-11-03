13abc Marketplace
Two hospitalized after semi-truck runs stop sign, overturns after collision in Madison Twp.

The crash occurred on Nov. 3 around 8:18 a.m. on US Route 20A at State Route 15 in Madison Township, at the north junction.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Madison Twp. Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Nov. 3 around 8:18 a.m. on US Route 20A at State Route 15 in Madison Township, at the north junction.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old man from Cincinnati was driving a 2015 Volvo semi-truck eastbound on US Route 20A when he failed to stop for a stop sign at SR 15. As he entered the intersection, the semi-truck was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet 4500 that was being driven by a 56-year-old man from Archbold headed northbound on SR 15.

According to OSHP, following the collision, the semi-truck entered County Road O, went off the left side of the road, crashed into an electrical pole and overturned. The 42-year-old was trapped inside the overturned semi-truck and had to be extricated.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

