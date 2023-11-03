13abc Marketplace
UToledo alumnus returns to Ohio to shoot debut feature film with help from another former Rocket

Writer and Director Doug Hawley's debut horror film, "Sweetest Day," is being shot in Warren,...
Writer and Director Doug Hawley's debut horror film, "Sweetest Day," is being shot in Warren, Ohio and is about halfway completed.(Chris Labadie)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WARREN, Ohio (WTVG) - A University of Toledo alumnus has returned to Ohio to shoot his debut feature film with help from another former UToledo Rocket.

Writer and Director Doug Hawley’s debut horror film, “Sweetest Day,” is being shot in Warren, Ohio and is about halfway completed.

Hawley grew up in Warren, Ohio and went to film school at the University of Toledo before moving to Los Angeles to work on his dream of becoming a filmmaker. He has lived there for over a decade working on sets of films while also making a few short films of his own.

According to production staff, ‘Sweetest Day’ is one of the few indie Hollywood productions to be granted an interim agreement from the SAG-AFTRA Union during the current strike.

The synopsis of the film reads, “Mindy, the sole survivor of the Sweetest Day Ripper killing spree, has learnt of his imminent return and is preparing for the battle of her life.”

Production staff says the film will feature Dorée Seay as the executive producer/lead actress and United States Army Green Beret/NFL player Nate Boyer as the lead actor. Also working on the film is producer Chris Gierowski, who met Hawley in college at the University of Toledo before they both moved out to Los Angeles.

Production of the film is expected to wrap up on Nov. 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

