Van Wert Police are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple counts, including murder

Van Wert, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert Police Department is attempting to locate Larry P. Andrus Jr., age 48, of Van Wert, Ohio.

Police say on September 30, 2023, Roy D. Watts of Van Wert was reported deceased following an incident at his residence. Lucas County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

Per Van Wert PD’s social media release, Andrus Jr. is wanted for Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter, Strangulation, and Felonious Assault.

If you have any information regarding Andrus Jr.’s whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867) or call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462.

Original social media post available HERE.

