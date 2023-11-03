13abc Marketplace
13 Action News Week in Review: November 3, 2023

UAW reaches deal with General Motors, Cedar Fair and Six Flags merging and record snow on...
UAW reaches deal with General Motors, Cedar Fair and Six Flags merging and record snow on Halloween.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UAW reaches deal with General Motors, Cedar Fair and Six Flags merging, record snow on Halloween and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.

Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

