13 Action News Week in Review: November 3, 2023
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UAW reaches deal with General Motors, Cedar Fair and Six Flags merging, record snow on Halloween and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes
- Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America
- Halloween snow breaks local records
- BG man indicted after causing explosion while mixing chemicals in blender
- Child hit by ATV in Toledo after getting off school bus Thursday
- Historic Tiffin building destroyed in fire, county officials say
- Authorities looking for fugitive wanted in Toledo, New York
- Sylvania Twp. firefighter charged for allegedly stealing painkillers from patient
- Ohio extends early voting hours this week
- Ohio voters to decide if abortion is a right that should be protected in the Constitution
- County prosecutors voice opposition to proposed legal marijuana law in Ohio
- The annual Blade Holiday Parade plans to honor local veterans
- Frustrated Big Ten coaches push for league to discipline Michigan for sign-stealing, AP sources say
- Ohio State No. 1 in first College Football Playoff Rankings
- Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change
- Toledo area sees snow on Halloween for the first time in a few years
