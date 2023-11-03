13abc Marketplace
Waterford at Levis Commons to honor senior veterans

(WOWT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Waterford at Levis Commons will be honoring local veterans on Veteran’s Day with a breakfast and ceremony.

Veterans will gather with family members and members of the community for recognition of the sacrifices they made by serving the country.

The event will start with a breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. on Veteran’s Day. The breakfast will be open to the public and will be followed by presentations from Bridge Hospice and Perrysburg Post No. 28 American Legion. Veterans residing at the Waterford at Levis Commons will receive certificates, lapel pins and an ornament.

The breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. in the main dining room at 7100 S. Wilkinson Way in Perrysburg. The ceremonies will then begin at 9:30 a.m.

