Woman hit by car in Toledo, hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 65-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Friday, police say.

According to Toledo Police, the woman was walking northbound on the sidewalk of Huron Street at Monroe Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. Friday. She was crossing Monroe Street at the crosswalk after the walk signal appeared when a 55-year-old driver hit her.

Police say the driver was trying to turn from southbound Huron left onto eastbound Monroe Street and failed to yield the right of way.

First responders took the woman to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

