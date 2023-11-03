Zepf Center and TPS offer resources for homeless youth in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and according to officials from the Zepf Center in Toledo, youth homelessness in the area spikes around this time of year.

“Last year in 2022 we saw just over 2000 kids in Safety Net (Zepf’s youth shelter) and this year I think we’re going to hit close to 300 kids,” says Linda Nordahl, Chief Integration Officer with the Zepf Center.

Toledo Public Schools (TPS) has around 22,000 students and Heather Baker, TPS Executive Director of Community Engagement and Student Supports says that a large chunk of those kids are faced with housing insecurity.

“Right now those numbers sit very close to 2,000 for Toledo Public Schools. I know that is a large number, but it’s not as large as it’s been in the past,” said Baker.

More students at TPS are meeting the criteria for “homelessness” making the reported numbers a lot higher.

TPS offers programs held during and after school for students experiencing homelessness, and has options for students and parents to sign up for program benefits if they are struggling with homelessness.

Baker’s message to students and families is: “You are not alone”.

For more information on youth homelessness, you can visit the youth.gov website, and The Safety Net is open 24/7, 365 days a year and allows youth who come in the ability to stay as long as they need.

