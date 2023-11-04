13abc Marketplace
11/4: Dan’s Saturday PM Forecast

Tranquil Sunday, gusty Monday, decent Election Day weather
A tranquil Sunday will lead into a gusty Monday, with a few scattered showers returning later that day. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After a wacky week of weather -- including a snowy Halloween evening -- conditions have leveled out for the weekend, with highs in the upper-50s and lower wind speeds for your Sunday. Southwest gusts up to 40mph will return Monday, with a few scattered showers arriving that evening (mostly north of Toledo) and warmer highs in the mid-60s, before cooling a bit for Election Day. Midweek rain appears likely, and temperatures will remain on the downward trend near 50F entering next weekend.

