11/4: Dan’s Saturday PM Forecast

After a wacky week of weather -- including a snowy Halloween evening -- conditions have leveled out for the weekend, with highs in the upper-50s and lower wind speeds for your Sunday. Southwest gusts up to 40mph will return Monday, with a few scattered showers arriving that evening (mostly north of Toledo) and warmer highs in the mid-60s, before cooling a bit for Election Day. Midweek rain appears likely, and temperatures will remain on the downward trend near 50F entering next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.