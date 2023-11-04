11/4: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Some of us still seeing some light rain pushing through the east this morning, while the rest of us are just looking at some overcast skies. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s with the skies slowly clearing in the afternoon. Overnight into Sunday, expect cooler temperatures with mostly clear skies, and remember to turn back the clock! Sunday itself is mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.