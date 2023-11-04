13abc Marketplace
11/4: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Morning drizzles with clearing through the day
Saturday has a little bit of everything - morning showers, clouds, but then the return of the sunshine.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Some of us still seeing some light rain pushing through the east this morning, while the rest of us are just looking at some overcast skies. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s with the skies slowly clearing in the afternoon. Overnight into Sunday, expect cooler temperatures with mostly clear skies, and remember to turn back the clock! Sunday itself is mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

