13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

15-year-old beloved Sumatran tiger dies at zoo after battling cancer, officials say

A zoo in Florida said it euthanized a beloved 15-year-old tiger named Berani due to health...
A zoo in Florida said it euthanized a beloved 15-year-old tiger named Berani due to health reasons.(Zoo Miami)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - A zoo in Florida is mourning the loss of one of its tigers.

According to Zoo Miami, a 15-year-old Sumatran tiger named Berani was euthanized Thursday afternoon after test results revealed he was suffering from spleen cancer.

Berani reportedly had lost his appetite over the last several days and was very lethargic.

“Sadly, due to his advanced age and an extremely poor prognosis for any improvement, the very difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him to provide him the dignity in death that he displayed throughout his life,” the zoo team said.

The Sumatran tiger was born at the San Francisco Zoo in March 2008 before being brought to Miami in 2013 as part of a Species Survival Plan recommendation.

He was paired with a female named Leeloo and successfully sired a male cub named Satu in 2015 along with a female cub named Ndari in 2021.

“As we sadly announce his passing, we will soon be announcing something much more uplifting that will only add to this magnificent cat’s legacy,” the zoo shared.

There are believed to be less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. According to the zoo, their biggest threats are habitat loss to palm oil plantations and poaching.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto acknowledges the crowd as he stands at home plate during the second...
Joey Votto is a free agent after Reds decline his 2024 contract option
A pair of snow leopard cubs are debuting at the Bronx Zoo.
Watch a pair of snow leopard cubs make their debut at the Bronx Zoo
A pair of snow leopard cubs are debuting at the Bronx Zoo. (Source: WCS Bronx Zoo/AMAZING...
Watch snow leopard cubs making their debut at the Bronx Zoo
Early voting lines in Lucas County
Early election voting ends Sunday