Driver flees scene after flipped vehicle accident Saturday morning, police say
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with TPD are investigating a Saturday morning crash involving one vehicle on Berdan Avenue.
Officers say the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on Berdan Avenue early Saturday morning when they lost control of their vehicle causing them to hit a telephone pole and flip.
TPD says the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle got out and fled the scene.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
