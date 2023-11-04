Driver flees scene after flipped vehicle accident Saturday morning, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with TPD are investigating a Saturday morning crash involving one vehicle on Berdan Avenue.

Officers say the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on Berdan Avenue early Saturday morning when they lost control of their vehicle causing them to hit a telephone pole and flip.

TPD says the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle got out and fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

