13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Early election voting ends Sunday

By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting is being held Saturday and Sunday at the Lucas County Board of Elections polling location.

The new location is 3737 W Sylvania Avenue in Toledo, and you can vote Saturday until 4 and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Board of Elections will be closed on Monday and open for Election Day at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

For more voting information and resources you check out our website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

Latest News

Early voting ends this weekend
School administrators “responded quickly” and returned the stolen items that day.
Northeast Ohio high school football team caught stealing from Pro Football Hall of Fame
Victims in deadly Ohio plane crash identified
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say