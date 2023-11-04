Early election voting ends Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting is being held Saturday and Sunday at the Lucas County Board of Elections polling location.

The new location is 3737 W Sylvania Avenue in Toledo, and you can vote Saturday until 4 and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Board of Elections will be closed on Monday and open for Election Day at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

