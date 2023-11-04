13abc Marketplace
Florida roofing company offering a free AR-15 and turkey with roof purchase

Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in November. (Source: WBBH)
By Gage Goulding, WBBH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) - A roofing company in Florida is giving those who buy a new roof a turkey and an AR-15.

“The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family,” Roof EZ President Jason Polly said.

It’s a package deal that Polly thought couldn’t be better for his company to offer this Thanksgiving.

But he can’t take all the credit.

“I actually saw this idea from a company in Alabama,” Polly said. “I figured, ‘Hey, this is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it.’”

But why choose an assault rifle?

“Everybody needs an AR-15,” Polly said. “The world’s a crazy place right now and they can get a roof and an AR-15 for protection on both ends.”

If you want in on the deal, you have to go through the same steps as if you were buying a gun. An area arms dealer in Cape Coral is the supplier.

“Everyone needs to know how to handle a gun, safely. You have to get a background check. You can’t have any felonies,” Polly said. “Once you pass your background check, you can go pick it up in three days.”

Polly added, “If they don’t want the AR-15, we’ll give them $500 off their roof.”

According to Polly, that’s how much the AR-15 is worth.

And he said his company has already sold a few packages.

“We’ve already got five to eight customers ready to go on the first day,” Polly said.

