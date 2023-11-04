13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Joey Votto is a free agent after Reds decline his 2024 contract option

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto acknowledges the crowd as he stands at home plate during the second...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto acknowledges the crowd as he stands at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cincinnati Reds decline Joey Votto’s 2024 contract option after 17 seasons with the team.

According to Nick Krall in statement released Saturday, the Reds “ couldn’t commit to the playing time Joey deserves” for the upcoming season.

“He will forever be apart of the Reds’ family, and at the appropriate time we will thank and honor him as one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation.” said Krall in the official statement.

The Reds will pay the $7 million buyout in his contract and decline his $20 million club option for 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

Latest News

Early voting lines in Lucas County
Early election voting ends Sunday
Early voting ends this weekend
School administrators “responded quickly” and returned the stolen items that day.
Northeast Ohio high school football team caught stealing from Pro Football Hall of Fame
Victims in deadly Ohio plane crash identified