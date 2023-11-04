Joey Votto is a free agent after Reds decline his 2024 contract option

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cincinnati Reds decline Joey Votto’s 2024 contract option after 17 seasons with the team.

According to Nick Krall in statement released Saturday, the Reds “ couldn’t commit to the playing time Joey deserves” for the upcoming season.

“He will forever be apart of the Reds’ family, and at the appropriate time we will thank and honor him as one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation.” said Krall in the official statement.

The Reds will pay the $7 million buyout in his contract and decline his $20 million club option for 2024.

