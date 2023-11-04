13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Northeast Ohio high school football team caught stealing from Pro Football Hall of Fame

School administrators “responded quickly” and returned the stolen items that day.
School administrators “responded quickly” and returned the stolen items that day.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday confirmed to 19 News a local high school stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise during a planned visit.

Pro Football HOF spokesperson Rich Desrosiers says items were removed from the hall’s retail store on Oct. 27 by Strongsville High School football players, who were at the stadium for their came against Canton McKinley High School.

Desrosiers confirmed Strongsville administrators “responded quickly” and returned the stolen items that day.

The Strongsville City School District provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“Our District is aware of the incident involving the theft of merchandise by some of our football players last Friday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our High School administrators conducted a thorough investigation and all of the merchandise has been returned. Following this investigation, students who were involved in the theft of items have been disciplined in accordance with our student code of conduct.”

Desrosiers confirmed the Pro Football Hall of Fame did not press charges or file a police report following the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

Latest News

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say
Picture of crash on Berdan Avenue.
Driver flees scene after flipped vehicle accident Saturday morning, police say
Driver flees scene after flipped vehicle accident Saturday morning, police say
Toledo Police Academy graduation held Friday.
Toledo Police Department welcomes new graduates, but still looking for people to join force
he Toledo and Sylvania Police Departments are filling their ranks. On Friday, 29 police...
Toledo Police Academy Graduation