Northeast Ohio high school football team caught stealing from Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday confirmed to 19 News a local high school stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise during a planned visit.

Pro Football HOF spokesperson Rich Desrosiers says items were removed from the hall’s retail store on Oct. 27 by Strongsville High School football players, who were at the stadium for their came against Canton McKinley High School.

Desrosiers confirmed Strongsville administrators “responded quickly” and returned the stolen items that day.

The Strongsville City School District provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“Our District is aware of the incident involving the theft of merchandise by some of our football players last Friday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our High School administrators conducted a thorough investigation and all of the merchandise has been returned. Following this investigation, students who were involved in the theft of items have been disciplined in accordance with our student code of conduct.”

Desrosiers confirmed the Pro Football Hall of Fame did not press charges or file a police report following the incident.

